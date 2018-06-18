J.R. Smith’s NBA Finals Game 1 Jersey Up For Auction (At Absurd Price)

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.R. Smith’s massive NBA Finals blunder is about to live in immortality.

The NBA’s official auctions website has the black No. 5 jersey Smith wore in Game 1 of the NBA Finals up for public bidding.

Why is this news? Well, Game 1 was that game — the one the Cleveland Cavaliers choked away after Smith inexplicably dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation, allowing the Golden State Warriors to win in overtime en route to a series sweep.

The price tag on Smith’s game-worn jersey as of 8 a.m. ET on Monday morning? A cool $3,000.

Something tells us those bidders aren’t Cleveland fans.

Gloating Warriors fans or spiteful Cavs haters still have a few more days to secure this unique piece of history, as the auction is open until Thursday at 9:50 p.m. ET.

Again, that’s Thursday at 9:50 p.m. ET. (We’d hate for you to forget how much time is left.)