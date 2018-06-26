Jalen Ramsey Doesn’t Believe Jimmy Garoppolo Deserves NFL Top 100 Nod

Photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jalen Ramsey wasn’t that impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback was on NFL Network’s post-Top 100 players rankings show, and although Garoppolo, who made the list, shredded the Jags’ defense, Ramsey didn’t think he deserved the No. 90 spot.

“What he play, five games?” Ramsey said, via NFL Media. “He has good potential. I think he’ll be a good player but, my experience playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn’t like he was just dicing us up.

“Nobody had a scheme on him (in 2017),” Ramsey said. “There was not a lot of film out on him.”

Garoppolo went 5-0 after being traded from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 67 percent of his passes and averaged 8.8 yards per completion, which helped earn him a huge contract this offseason. Garoppolo completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 49ers’ win over the Jags.

Ramsey clarified his comments Tuesday on Twitter, giving 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan credit for a good gameplan.

@ me next time. Jimmy is good, I said that but based off our game, only 1 Wr had more than 25 yards on us & most of that came off 1 catch for 24 yards… he used his FB & TE for big gains off play action & their running game was also good that game. That’s scheme! Learn sum ✌🏾 https://t.co/xHkkuwprze — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 26, 2018

Ramsey does make a good point. Last year, Garoppolo was relatively unknown on the field, having played just two games for the Patriots during the 2016 season. San Francisco was able to orchestrate a lot of easy looks for the young QB thanks to its running game, but Jimmy G still made a number of big throws in his five starts for the 49ers.

Garoppolo’s spot in NFL Network’s Top 100 is questionable, but there’s little reason to doubt he will continue to be there for the foreseeable future if he continues to progress as many expect him to.