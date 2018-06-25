Jalen Rose Believes LeBron James Will Sign One-And-One Deal With This Team

The LeBron James sweepstakes are about to begin, that is, if they begin at all.

James has until June 29 to decide if wants to pick up his $35 million contract option for next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most expect the 33-year-old star to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

If James does become a free agent, a number of teams likely will vie for his services, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as, of course, the Cavs.

But just because he might be hitting the open market doesn’t mean he wants to be wined and dined. A Monday report stated that James won’t sit through elaborate presentations from potential suitors, possibly signaling that he already has a destination in mind.

Jalen Rose discussed the recent report on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!,” and he told co-hosts Mike Greenberg and Michelle Beadle that he doesn’t believe this report tells us much about James’ future, but he does predict King James will opt out but choose to sign another one-and-one deal with the Cavs.

“Don’t read into this at all,” Rose said of the report. “And the fascinating thing for me is how sometimes career arcs pass like ships in the night. We are talking about Carmelo Anthony accepting his option — which the team really wished he wouldn’t do — for $29 million, and LeBron James declining an option for $35 million, which the team would do anything to get him to stay with them. And they were drafted in the same year. How ’bout that?

“So for LeBron James, I think he ultimately does a one-and-one deal. In Cleveland. And he stays with the Cavs for one more season and we’re having this exact same conversation this time next year.”

James has been playing on so-called one-and-one contracts for the past few seasons, which gives him the ability to opt out of his contract at the end of each season if he so chooses and become a free agent.

If James does decide to become a free agent, his decision reportedly will happen quickly, with ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst predicting the King will have a new (or same) home before July 4.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Shamus/pool photo/USA TODAY Sports Images