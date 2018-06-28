Japan Vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Japan enters the last day of Group H play tied with Senegal in first place, but they still aren’t guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Japan has a tough final group-stage game against Poland, which despite being 0-2-0 through two games still is a quality opponent with a world-class striker in Robert Lewandowski.

Japan will need to play its best game of the tournament to reach the Round of 16.

Here’s how to watch Japan vs. Poland online.

When: Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images