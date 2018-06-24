Japan Vs. Senegal Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Perhaps stunningly, Sunday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Senegal has major implications for both teams.

After picking up 2-1 victories in their Group H openers, either squad can all-but ensure a spot in the Round of 16 with a victory in Russia on Sunday. Senegal enters the match as the betting favorite, but Japan, as it showed in its win over Colombia, should not be taken lightly.

Here’s how to watch Japan vs. Senegal online:

When: Sunday, June 24 at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV FOX Sports GO