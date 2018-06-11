Jerry Remy Reacts To Mookie Betts’ Return To Red Sox’s Lineup

The Boston Red Sox received a big lift Monday afternoon to kickstart their 10-game road trip.

Mookie Betts was activated from the disabled list after missing 14 games due to an abdominal strain. The Red Sox didn’t waste any time reintegrating Betts either, as the star outfielder will bat leadoff for the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Prior to Monday’s game at Camden Yards, NESN’s Jerry Remy shared his thoughts on Betts being back in the fold. To hear what Remy had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports