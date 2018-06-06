Jim Rice Breaks Down What’s Made Eduardo Rodriguez So Successful This Season

What a season it has been for Eduardo Rodriguez thus far.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander currently owns a 6-1 record with a 3.88 ERA. Rodriguez has allowed three runs or less in nine of his 11 outings and Boston is 10-1 in games in which the 25-year-old starts.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, NESN’s Jim Rice broke down what has made Rodriguez so successful on the mound this season.

To hear what Rice had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports