Joe Kelly Trolls Matt Barnes By Sharing Embarrassing Video On His Birthday

Matt Barnes is one of the most trusted relievers out of the Boston Red Sox bullpen, but his music taste is questionable — at best.

The right-hander celebrated his 28th birthday Sunday, although his excitement likely was tempered by the Twitter activity of his teammate, Joe Kelly. The Sox reliever put his friend on blast my sharing a video of Barnes singing along to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

(You can click here to view Kelly’s post, but be warned: You might never view Barnes the same way again.)

Before you make fun of Barnes, just see if you can listen to the song without singing along yourself.

What a legendary piece of musical composition.

However, it doesn’t hold a candle to “Spice Up Your Life.”

Those songs really sound so much better with 20-plus years of aging.

As for Kelly and Barnes, they were among many Red Sox players who rocked World Cup gear Sunday for the team’s trip to Minnesota. And Kelly, as you might expect, also won that scenario.

