Joel Embiid Fires Shot At Top Pick Deandre Ayton During NBA Draft

Joel Embiid wants you to keep his name out of your mouth, especially on draft night.

The Philadelphia 76ers center was brought up a few times during Thursday’s 2018 NBA Draft, first in comparison to No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and then again with No. 14 overall pick Michael Porter Jr.

Porter was expected to be a top 10 pick but slid due to medical concerns before being selected by the Denver Nuggets. A few analysts tried to compare the possibility of Porter missing games to Embiid’s injury issues during his first three NBA seasons, but the big man wasn’t having it.

Keep my name out of this lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018

Then Embiid fired a shot at Ayton who has been compared to the 76ers star.

Don’t compare Ayton to me either… I play DEFENSE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018

Embiid trolling the rookie before the season has even started. Welcome to the league, rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images