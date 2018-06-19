John Calipari Thinks This NBA Draft Prospect Could Be Next Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum dazzled in his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, rewarding the C’s faith in taking him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

There were questions regarding Tatum’s toughness and defensive ability prior to the draft, but the Duke product looked every bit the future NBA star Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge believed he would be during his rookie campaign.

As Thursday’s 2018 NBA Draft nears, a number of potential top prospects are undergoing the same scrutiny that Tatum did a year ago, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari believes that Kevin Knox will blaze a similar trail as the Celtics’ up-and-coming star.

“I never knew (Tatum) had that kind of toughness in him,’’ Calipari said, via the New York Post. “What I saw (with Boston) he never showed in college. Now you have a skilled, long, tough player who’s a future All-Star. Kevin falls into that same mode right now.“

It’s not surprising that Calipari would go to bat for Knox, especially after causing the 19-year-old’s stock to drop by playing him out of position for the entire 2017-18 college basketball season.

Despite mixed reviews during his freshman season, Knox has shot up draft boards in recent weeks and is expected to be a top-10 pick, possibly going to the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers.

Knox has potential to be a star, there’s no doubt about that. He has good size and length at 6-foot-9, and his shot showed improvement throughout his freshman season in Lexington. Knox still needs to work on his shot selection and court vision, but he has all the tools to be a future NBA All-Star.

But let’s pump the brakes on the Tatum comparisons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images