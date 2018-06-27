John Tavares Meets With Bruins While Islanders Fan Makes Bold ‘Bagel Pitch’

How much dough is enough to win John Tavares over?

The New York Islanders center, expected to hit unrestricted free agency Sunday, is in Los Angeles this week taking pitches from suitors.

The Boston Bruins got their turn Tuesday, as B’s president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and coach Bruce Cassidy met with Tavares at CAA, the agency which represents him.

The meeting lasted just under two hours, the shortest of Tavares’ four meetings with NHL clubs so far, according to TSN’s John Lu.

That could just mean the Bruins brass got down to business. But while Tuesday’s meetings were occurring, CAA apparently received a special delivery from an Islanders fan determined to keep the franchise forward in New York.

UPDATE: I am pleased to announce that the bagels and spreads have officially been delivered to the offices of CAA sports. A source in their offices have also confirmed that they are all well aware of #bagelsfor91 and love it! Great work everybody let's bring our boy home! pic.twitter.com/SsPII2nooh — donald rosner (@donaldrosner) June 26, 2018

Donald Rosner is the owner of Bagel Boss in Manhattan, which launched an aggressive pro-Tavares campaign that culminated in Rosner delivering bagels and cream cheese to Tavares’ agency.

According to Rosner, CAA even acknowledged Rosner’s efforts, which started with the die-hard Islanders supporter promising Tavares bagels for life if he re-ups in New York.

@91Tavares John, i own a bagel store. The best bagels in New York. If you stay with us I will personally deliver bagels to you and your wife fresh every morning for the rest of your or my life. We love you John. Please, stay here where u were born and get us a cup. — donald rosner (@donaldrosner) June 24, 2018

Rosner isn’t the first business owner to make a grand gesture to a pending free agent, though, and while Tavares likely will consider “everything,” Bagel Boss’ admirable campaign shouldn’t sway him in either direction.

Still, the Isles are well-positioned to re-sign the 27-year-old star: They’re the only team who can offer him an eight-year contract (other clubs are maxed out at seven) and already have laid an eight-year, $88 million deal on the table, according to reports.

Tavares also met with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday and has meetings scheduled Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars, so he’ll have a lot to chew on over the next few days.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images