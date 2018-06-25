John Tavares Rumors: This Team Has ‘Inside Track’ To Sign Star Center

Brace yourselves, NHL fans: The John Tavares sweepstakes are upon us.

The 27-year-old center, who has been the face of the New York Islanders for the last nine seasons, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. And he reportedly plans to meet with at least five teams in the near future, including the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, among others.

However, it’s a Western Conference squad that looks like the early favorite to land Tavares, FOX Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland reported Monday.

Obviously we'll see how it plays out but some close to John Tavares feel #sjsharks have the inside track to land Tavares should he leave the #Isles and sign elsewhere #NHL — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 25, 2018

Tavares, of course, would be a major addition for the San Jose Sharks.

At 38 years old, center Joe Thornton’s best days clearly are behind him. Adding Tavares not only would represent a passing of the torch, but also would ensure the Sharks don’t slip in a conference that’s loaded with young, talented teams on the rise.

Through nine seasons (all with the Islanders), Tavares has racked up 272 goals and 349 assists. Last season, however, might have been his best: He scored 37 goals and dished out 47 assists while playing in all 82 games.

He is a minus-42 for his career, though, and only has made one All-Star team. Still, Tavares undeniably is one of the best players in the NHL, and likely will be worth the massive contract that’s headed hsi way.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images