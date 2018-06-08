Julian Edelman Issues Apology To Patriots, Fans After Failed PED Test

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

One day after news of his failed performance-enhancing drug test and resulting four-game suspension became public, Julian Edelman issued an apology on social media.

In an Instagram story posted Friday afternoon, the New England Patriots wide receiver apologized to the Kraft family, his teammates, his coaches and Patriots fans for his actions.

“I am very sorry,” Edelman wrote. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened.”

Edelman, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, confirmed he is appealing the suspension, which would sideline him for games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

“As this matter is being appealed,” the 32-year-old wrote, “I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

Edelman is entering his 10th season with the Patriots, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2009. He led the team in receiving yards in 2013 and 2016 and ranked second behind tight end Rob Gronkowski in that category in 2014 and 2015.