Kendrick Perkins Fires NSFW Gesture At Kevin Durant After NBA Finals Game 3

Kendrick Perkins has made a lot of headlines for someone who hasn’t even put on his uniform during the 2018 NBA Finals.

But here we are again, with Perkins being a story following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs put up a valiant effort, but Kevin Durant’s 43 points gave the Dubs a 3-0 lead that Cleveland is unlikely to overcome.

And it was Durant who Perkins directed his ire to after the game. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Perkins walked by the postgame press conference area when Durant was at the podium and flipped the Warriors star the double bird.

Per Lloyd:

“On his way out of the arena, Kendrick Perkins stopped in the hallway and stuck his head in the interview room to see who was at the podium. When he saw it was Kevin Durant, Perk saluted him — with two middle fingers raised high over his massive frame. Without saying a word, he turned away and continued heading for the exit.”

Durant appeared to notice Perkins and fired a NSFW response while at the podium that you can watch here.

Perkins, as you may remember, got into a shouting match with Draymond Green in Game 1 and drew the ire of Stephen Curry in Game 2 when he refused to move his foot when the guard came stumbling into Cleveland’s bench. Perkins fired a warning shot at the Warriors prior to Game 3, but he has yet to be active for the series and it’s doubtful he’ll do anything more than yell from the bench in Game 4.