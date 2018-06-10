Kevin Durant Has Perfect Message For Those Who Think He Ruined NBA

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors just won their second consecutive NBA championship after sweeping LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Durant also took home his second straight NBA Finals MVP award in the process.

Ever since the star forward joined the then-73-win Warriors in the summer of 2016, the NBA has seemingly been lopsided. Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have had their way with the rest of the league over the past two seasons, leading many NBA fans and analysts to blame the 29-year-old for “ruining” the NBA.

But after two titles, Durant has a clear message for those who think the NBA is suffering because of his choice: too bad.

“My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not worried about the NBA. That’s their job. They make too much money. They ain’t paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that’s on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for. All that other stuff, that’s on y’all.

“The Bay Area allows me to be who I am, as a city, to just blend in, and the team allows me to do the same thing,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “All I want to do in my life, while I’m healthy, is to work on my game and enjoy the game and not worry about nothing else. This place gives me that. This is the best place for me to just play ball, work on my game, play ball, and not care about (expletive) that normal NBA superstars are supposed to care about.”

Touche, Kevin.