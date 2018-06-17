Kevin Garnett Screamed ‘Anything Is Possible’ 10 Years Ago (!) Today

Sunday marked the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Celtics vanquishing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

It’s also been 10 years since perhaps the most epic display of postgame emotion from a single player in NBA history.

The Celtics beat the Lakers 131-92 at TD Garden to secure the 17th championship in franchise history. And after the game, Kevin Garnett lost his mind, belting “anything is possible” to the rafters.

First, let’s look at the top 10 plays from what was a memorable NBA Finals (for Celtics fans):

We’re not sure how that put-back dunk got No. 1, but whatever.

Now, let’s watch Garnett’s iconic roar:

On This Date: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEEE!! pic.twitter.com/5Ww4w3QuM2 — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2018

That never will get old.

Finally, let’s take a behind-the-scenes look at Game 6:

Hard to believe that was 10 years ago.

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers with 22 points in Game 6, but also was a team-worst minus-35. As for the Celtics, they received 26 points from both Ray Allen and Garnett, who also pulled down 14 rebounds. Paul Pierce chipped in with 17 points and 10 assists, and Rajon Rondo racked up 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

