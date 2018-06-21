Kevin McHale Taking Heat For Reported Visit To Donald Trump Rally

Photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald J. Trump was in Duluth, Minn., on Wednesday for a rally, and Twitter was quick to spot someone who appeared to be Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale.

If it was McHale, he can be seen standing to the far right of the photo near the woman holding up a “Women For Trump” sign.

Thousands came to cheer President Trump in Duluth. pic.twitter.com/SEzYnpnr5p — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) June 21, 2018

The photo itself doesn’t definitively prove McHale was in attendance, but his wife, Lynn, seemed to confirm on Twitter that she was going to attend the rally.

Many NBA players and some coaches, including LeBron James and Gregg Popovich, have been outspoken critics of President Trump. McHale, if he did attend this rally, would be one of the few prominent figures in the NBA to support Trump in this public manner.

Lynn McHale also is taking criticism for these tweets involving the ongoing controversy over children being separated from their parents at the United States’ border.

Wondering if separating "tender age" children from their parents for 8-10 hours per day in daycare for 5 years has any lasting affects? Those kids cry, too. — Lynn McHale (@lynnmchale) June 20, 2018

Many of these "families" who are separated at the border are actually child sex-traffickers w/kids. The best thing for these kids is separation. #GetTheFacts — Lynn McHale (@lynnmchale) June 19, 2018

Kevin McHale currently serves as an analyst for NBA TV and TNT. The Boston Globe reached out to Turner, which said it didn’t plan to comment.