Kevin McHale Taking Heat For Reported Visit To Donald Trump Rally

President Donald J. Trump was in Duluth, Minn., on Wednesday for a rally, and Twitter was quick to spot someone who appeared to be Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale.
If it was McHale, he can be seen standing to the far right of the photo near the woman holding up a “Women For Trump” sign.
The photo itself doesn’t definitively prove McHale was in attendance, but his wife, Lynn, seemed to confirm on Twitter that she was going to attend the rally.
Many NBA players and some coaches, including LeBron James and Gregg Popovich, have been outspoken critics of President Trump. McHale, if he did attend this rally, would be one of the few prominent figures in the NBA to support Trump in this public manner.
Lynn McHale also is taking criticism for these tweets involving the ongoing controversy over children being separated from their parents at the United States’ border.
Kevin McHale currently serves as an analyst for NBA TV and TNT. The Boston Globe reached out to Turner, which said it didn’t plan to comment.
