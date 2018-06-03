Klay Thompson Injury: Warriors Star Plans To Play Game 2 Of NBA Finals, Per Report

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was forced to leave Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night after a nasty-looking collision with Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

Thompson appears to have avoided a major injury, but he didn’t come out of the incident unscathed.

Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday that Thompson is dealing with an ankle ailment, but it sounds like he’ll try to play Sunday night when the Warriors host the Cavs at Oracle Arena for Game 2.

Sources: Warriors star Klay Thompson is dealing with high left ankle sprain and significant bruising, receiving treatment around clock with plan to play in Game 2 of Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2018

Thompson returned to Game 1 after colliding with Smith. He was still able to play 45 minutes in the Warriors’ thrilling 124-114 series-opening overtime win. The ankle didn’t seem to bother his play, either, as he scored 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting (5-for-10 from 3-point range).

The Warriors have the most talent in the league, but a hobbled Thompson could alter the series given how important he is to Golden State because of his excellent two-way game.

Remember, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala also is injured and hasn’t played since early in the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

Depth could become an issue if Thompson’s and Iguodala’s conditions don’t improve.