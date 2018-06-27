Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving Fawns Over ‘History-Enriched’ Celtics In Radio Interview

by on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 1:39PM
Kyrie Irving certainly doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to leave the Boston Celtics.

The C’s guard joined New York radio station WQHT — otherwise known as “Hot 97” — for a lengthy interview Wednesday. Irving touched on a variety of topics, including how much he loves Boston and the Celtics.

Check out this excerpt:

The notion that Irving is unhappy in Boston has been dispelled by some of his recent remarks, as well as what he said Tuesday in New York.

The 26-year-old also was asked to compare LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but he passed, and instead offered this quote:

Among all the ways to dodge a question, that might be the best we’ve ever heard.

Here’s a video from Irving’s sit-down at WQHT:

Call us crazy, but this guy seems bound for radio, or some other form of entertainment, once his NBA career is over.

Of course, he’s off to a strong start with “Uncle Drew,” which hits theaters Friday.

