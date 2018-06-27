Kyrie Irving Fawns Over ‘History-Enriched’ Celtics In Radio Interview

Kyrie Irving certainly doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to leave the Boston Celtics.

The C’s guard joined New York radio station WQHT — otherwise known as “Hot 97” — for a lengthy interview Wednesday. Irving touched on a variety of topics, including how much he loves Boston and the Celtics.

Check out this excerpt:

Kyrie Irving on Hot 97: "Going to Boston, a really intimate environment, it almost reminds me of going back to college. It’s just so history-enriched. Seeing all those legends every single day on the wall is a constant reminder of where you are. And I appreciate that." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 27, 2018

The notion that Irving is unhappy in Boston has been dispelled by some of his recent remarks, as well as what he said Tuesday in New York.

The 26-year-old also was asked to compare LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but he passed, and instead offered this quote:

Looks like some of Brad Stevens' philosophies are rubbing off on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/TbVwYDXLdC — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 27, 2018

Among all the ways to dodge a question, that might be the best we’ve ever heard.

Here’s a video from Irving’s sit-down at WQHT:

. @KyrieIrving Addresses why he decided to write a message to Kehlani on his Instagram page on @EBROINTHEAM Watch the full interview: https://t.co/C8176MDAui pic.twitter.com/5ZpAAXPcLE — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 27, 2018

Call us crazy, but this guy seems bound for radio, or some other form of entertainment, once his NBA career is over.

Of course, he’s off to a strong start with “Uncle Drew,” which hits theaters Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images