Kyrie Irving Fawns Over ‘History-Enriched’ Celtics In Radio Interview

Kyrie Irving certainly doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to leave the Boston Celtics.
The C’s guard joined New York radio station WQHT — otherwise known as “Hot 97” — for a lengthy interview Wednesday. Irving touched on a variety of topics, including how much he loves Boston and the Celtics.
Check out this excerpt:
The notion that Irving is unhappy in Boston has been dispelled by some of his recent remarks, as well as what he said Tuesday in New York.
The 26-year-old also was asked to compare LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but he passed, and instead offered this quote:
Among all the ways to dodge a question, that might be the best we’ve ever heard.
Here’s a video from Irving’s sit-down at WQHT:
Call us crazy, but this guy seems bound for radio, or some other form of entertainment, once his NBA career is over.
Of course, he’s off to a strong start with “Uncle Drew,” which hits theaters Friday.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP