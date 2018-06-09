Kyrie Irving Gives Vague Answer When Asked About Future With Celtics

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

As the NBA offseason prepares to heat up, many Boston Celtics fans can’t help but wonder what next summer will hold when star point guard Kyrie Irving becomes a free agent.

Of course, that is quite a ways away from actualizing, but in a thorough, exclusive interview with the New York Times’ Sopan Deb, Irving was asked about where he sees his future with the Celtics.

The point guard’s response — which Deb tweeted since it didn’t make it into the final interview — was … let’s call it interesting.

DELETED SCENES: Asked Kyrie Irving if he sees himself as Celtic long term. pic.twitter.com/VasLSG2PHP — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

Cue the conspiracies.

Now, while that probably isn’t the most reassuring answer to many Celtics fans, you have to consider the source. Irving’s very nature is to be ambiguous, and such a response to a question like that really should be treated as par for the course.

That said, if you are able to step back and live in the now like Irving implores you to do, you probably can take some solace in the fact that his mind right now is on winning a title next season.

Time will tell what the future holds for Irving in Boston, but suffice to say this probably isn’t the only time we’re going to get answers like that from him about his future in green.