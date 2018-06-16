Kyrie Irving Reveals His Ultimate Celtics Lineup When Playing ‘NBA 2K’

With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward set to return next season, many are wondering what the Boston Celtics’ lineup will look like in 2018-19.

Well, if Irving’s “NBA 2K” lineups are any indication, then we now know where he stands on the issue.

Irving recently joined Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and discussed a variety of topics, including how soon he knew last season’s Celtics were a special group. He also revealed how often he uses the C’s in “2K,” as well as which lineup combinations he prefers.

“I don’t pick anybody else,” Irving said. “The starting five is me, JB (Jaylen Brown), Gordon (Hayward), JT (Jayson Tatum), Al (Horford).”

Hear Irving talk about the Celtics and “NBA 2K” in the clip below:

For what it’s worth: We’d roll with the same lineup.

Of course, next season’s Celtics might look vastly different than they currently do in video games. NBA superstars LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, for example, have been linked to Boston early in the offseason.

