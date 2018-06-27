Kyrie Irving Shares Story Of How He Found Out He Was Traded To Celtics

On Aug. 22, 2017, Kyrie Irving was filming a scene for his upcoming movie, “Uncle Drew” when his co-stars began to congratulate him.

Irving, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, said in an interview with Boston.com’s Kevin Slane that he didn’t have his phone on him while filming, so he had no idea the Cavs had agreed to trade the point guard to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizi and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first round pick.

“They were like, ‘Congrats, man, you just got traded,’” Irving said, via Slane. “And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’”

The trade had yet to be official, with Cleveland having concerns with the health of Thomas. But a week later, as Irving was filming a dance scene in a nightclub, it became official that he would sport the green and white for the 2018 season. This time, the news came from his agent.

So how did Irving react to the news?

“I kind of had to decompress,” Irving said. “Then I went back in and finished up our dancing.”

Irving certainly danced his way into the hearts of Celtics’ fans in his first season with Boston, despite it being cut short due to knee surgery.

“Uncle Drew” hits theaters Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images