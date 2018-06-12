LaVar Ball Absurdly Claims Lonzo, LiAngelo Ball Will Help LeBron James Win Title

LaVar Ball, unfortunately, found his way back to the national stage.

The loud-mouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been relatively quiet for the past few months. But he broke the streak Tuesday when he went on a tour of FOX Sports 1’s programming, including sitting down with Colin Cowherd on “The Herd.”

Aside from claiming he knows LeBron James will be a Laker next season, LaVar went completely off the rails when detailing the perfect recipe for the next Lakers title.

When asked if James’ presence in LA would hurt his son’s growth on the court, LaVar scoffed at the idea and then suggested that the combination of James, Lonzo and LaVar’s second son LiAngelo would be enough to bring the Lakers an NBA championship.

There really is no need to break down the outlandishness of this take, but we’ll take a crack at it anyway.

James has been battling a generational dynasty in the Golden State Warriors for the past four season, going 1-3 against the Dubs in the NBA Finals despite having All-Stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving by his side for three of the four matchups, with Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics prior to last season.

Lonzo had an up-and-down rookie season that was plagued by injuries and a massive shooting slump. The UCLA product showed glimpses of the promise that made him the No. 2 overall pick, but it’s quite the stretch to suggest that he’d be one of the pieces to get the Lakers past Golden State, especially in the immediate future.

As for LiAngelo, he’s seen as a fringe second-round pick at best this year and probably will be spending most of next season in the G-League proving he can play against high-level competition. Not exactly the help James is looking for.

If James does head to LA, as many expect him to, he’ll need the help of at least one other star if not two. And most of us define star differently than LaVar Ball does.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images