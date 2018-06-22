LaVar Ball Reveals Next Step For LiAngelo Ball After Son Goes Undrafted

LaVar Ball’s “speak it into existence” method has hit a snag.

LiAngelo Ball — the middle Ball brother — wasn’t picked Thursday night in the 2018 NBA Draft, meaning he’ll need to find another avenue into The Association. LaVar wasn’t sweating it, revealing the next step is for LiAngelo to join the NBA Summer League, but the development certainly throws a wrench into the outspoken father’s plan to have all three of his sons in the NBA and playing for the same team.

“What’s next for him is to play in the Summer League,” Ball told Fred Roggin of AM 570 LA Sports after the draft. “Like I said, whether you’re drafted or not, you’ve got to produce in the Summer League.”

That’s a fine idea, in theory. The only problem is there’s no guarantee LiAngelo will be able to find a Summer League opportunity. The Los Angeles Lakers, who currently employ his older brother, Lonzo, reportedly are passing on the chance to add another Ball to the mix.

Lakers officially informed LiAngelo Ball he will not be on their Summer League team last night. They were determined to make this a basketball decision but as one source put it, “obviously there’s more to it than basketball.” In other words— the LaVar effect was real. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2018

For some perspective, it’s very common to add a few extra players to a Summer League roster. Just as it is to invite a ton of guys for draft workouts. This case is a bit different as @BillPlaschke noted after LiAngelo’s workout. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2018

LiAngelo isn’t doomed yet. Maybe he will find the Summer League opportunity he’s seeking and eventually make it to the NBA. And maybe his younger brother, LaMelo, who turns 17 in August, will follow suit and make good on the potential he showed in high school.

But Thursday night wasn’t a good night for the Ball family, and things might only get worse this offseason if the Lakers trade Lonzo, who LaVar pushed desperately — and successfully — for Los Angeles to select with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images