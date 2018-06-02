LaVar Ball Takes Hard Stance Against NFL Players Kneeling During Anthem

LaVar Ball, as you probably know by now, loves speaking his mind.

So, it only makes sense he has a controversial take about the NFL’s ongoing national anthem fiasco.

The NFL recently revealed sweeping changes to its anthem policy, requiring players to either stand on the field for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” or wait in the locker room for it to finish. If a player kneels during the anthem, his team will be subject do discipline. And the Ball family patriarch believes that’s just fine, as the NFL has the right to do whatever it wants.

Watch Ball discus the topic with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Hey, he’s not wrong.

As for the rest of the Ball family, LiAngelo currently is doing all he can to impress the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft. LaMelo, meanwhile, is set to play in LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association when it kicks off in late June.

Oh, and Lonzo apparently is busy wondering which team he’ll play for next season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images