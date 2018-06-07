LeBron James Compares Warriors To Patriots After Game 3 Of NBA Finals

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are learning (again) just how small the margin for error is when playing the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. LeBron James heaped praise on the Warriors’ efficiency after the game, comparing the NBA powerhouse to the New England Patriots, who routinely dominate the NFL thanks to their discipline and attention to detail.

“It’s almost like playing the Patriots,” James told reporters in Cleveland. “You just can’t have mistakes. They’re not going to beat themselves.”

The Patriots fell short earlier this year in their attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls and a third championship in four seasons, as the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a major upset in Super Bowl LII. The Warriors don’t appear to be headed for a similar fate, though, as they’re just one victory away from winning their second straight NBA title and their third in four seasons — all against the Cavs.

Golden State just has to avoid an Atlanta Falcons-esque collapse, which seems like a safe bet given how rarely the Warriors lose their composure.