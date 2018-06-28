LeBron James Finally Fulfills Jayson Tatum’s Wish Six Years After Request

Jayson Tatum, like many kids of this generation, grew up idolizing LeBron James.

The Celtics forward has gone on record about the admiration he has for James, who ended Boston’s playoff run in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

But before Tatum threw down a posterizing dunk on James on the biggest stage, he was just a youngster trying to get the attention of his favorite player. While James might not have noticed Tatum when he was a preteen, he made up for lost times via Instagram on Thursday.

Given the hyper-attention to social media activity these days, we’re surprised the internet didn’t spin James following Tatum as a sign the three-time champion wants to join the Celtics.

