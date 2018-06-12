LeBron James Free Agency Odds: Huge Shift Points To Obvious Favorite (For Now)

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

If the betting odds are any indication, there’s plenty of confidence LeBron James will be reviving Showtime next season.

Bookmaker.eu’s latest odds as to which team James will sign with this summer — if and when he opts out of his current contract — have the Los Angeles Lakers as far and away the favorite to sign the greatest player of a generation.

Los Angeles Lakers -200

Philadelphia 76ers +400

Cleveland Cavaliers +700

Houston Rockets +800

Boston Celtics +2000

San Antonio Spurs +2500

Golden State Warriors +5000

Field +1400

Admittedly, it’s a different sportsbook, but just a week ago, BetOnline.ag had the Rockets as +150 favorites followed by the Cavs and 76ers. The Lakers were fourth at a modest 4-to-1.

This apparent shift isn’t a huge surprise. Last month, Shaquille O’Neal boldly proclaimed James (and Paul George) were “definitely” going to the Lakers. Just last week, a report surfaced indicating James and his people have a marketing plan “in motion” to join the Lakers. And then on Monday, it was Gary Payton randomly claiming that James’ son is already committed to play at Sierra Canyon High School in SoCal.

That mounting evidence is more speculation we have than any other team supposedly in the hunt.

Other NBA futures odds are starting to be adjusted to reflect James’ possible Hollywood move, too. BetOnline.ag has the Lakers — who finished 12 games under .500 and don’t pick until No. 25 in the draft — at 9-to-1 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. Only four teams have better odds to win next year’s championship.