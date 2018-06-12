LeBron James Free Agency Odds: Huge Shift Points To Obvious Favorite (For Now)

If the betting odds are any indication, there’s plenty of confidence LeBron James will be reviving Showtime next season.
Bookmaker.eu’s latest odds for James’ free agency — if and when he opts out of his current contract — have the Los Angeles Lakers as far and away the favorite to sign the greatest player of a generation.
Here are the odds as of Tuesday morning:
Los Angeles Lakers -200
Philadelphia 76ers +400
Cleveland Cavaliers +700
Houston Rockets +800
Boston Celtics +2000
San Antonio Spurs +2500
Golden State Warriors +5000
Field +1400
Admittedly, it’s a different sportsbook, but just a week ago, BetOnline.ag had the Rockets as +150 favorites followed by the Cavs and 76ers. The Lakers were fourth with a modest 4-to-1 odds.
This apparent shift isn’t a huge surprise. Last month, Shaquille O’Neal boldly proclaimed James (and Paul George) were “definitely” going to the Lakers. Just last week, a report surfaced indicating James and his people have a marketing plan “in motion” to join the Lakers. And then on Monday, Gary Payton randomly claimed James’ son is already committed to play at Sierra Canyon High School in SoCal.
That mounting evidence (or speculation) is more than we have on any other team supposedly in the hunt.
Other NBA futures odds are adjusting to reflect James’ possible Hollywood move, too. BetOnline.ag has the Lakers — who finished 12 games under .500 and don’t pick until No. 25 in the 2018 NBA Draft — at 9-to-1 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. Only four teams have better odds to win next year’s championship.
UPDATE (12:45 p.m. ET): BetOnline.ag has released its updated odds and also has Lakers as the favorites.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
