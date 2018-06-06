LeBron James Reveals What He Was Thinking During Cavs’ Game 1 Fiasco

A victory in Game 1 of NBA Finals was right there for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But instead of stealing a series-opening victory on the road, the Cavs epically gave the game away, allowing the Golden State Warriors to earn a Game 1 overtime win.

You know the story by now: George Hill missed a go-ahead free throw and J.R. Smith absurdly dribbled out the regulation clock instead of putting up a potential game-winning shot from close range. And judging from a recently released extended cut of Cleveland’s bench before overtime, LeBron James didn’t seem all too pleased with what transpired as the fourth quarter came to a close.

But it’s better to hear things straight from the horse’s mouth. During his media availability Tuesday, James explained precisely what was going through his head as the Cavs squandered a golden opportunity to win Game 1.

LeBron James reacts to the viral bench video between end of regulation and OT during Game 1. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MMFKSn8yJa — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

While most likely would have assumed James was most frustrated with Smith for his mindless gaffe, it’s clear from this sound that the lack of timeout called is really what got to the star forward.

Either way, it’s all in the past. The Cavs must now shift their focus to Wednesday’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena in hopes of claiming their first victory of the series.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports