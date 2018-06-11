LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan: Harvard, Yale Students Debate NBA’s Hot Topic

Photo via YouTube/ESPN

Even some of the United States’ so-called “best and brightest” students can’t decide one of the NBA’s biggest arguments.

Students from Harvard University and Yale University formally debated whether LeBron James or MIchael is a better player than Michael Jordan was in an entertaining segment ESPN aired on Sunday. Tom Rinaldi traded his normal reporter’s hat for a moderator’s wig in setting the stage for the debate, but it was the students who stole the show with their opinions.

As you saw, winning or losing this debate is probably impossible until James retires, plays professional baseball, returns to basketball, retires again, makes another basketball comeback, then ends his career for good.