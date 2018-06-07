LeBron James Zings Blazers For Passing On Kevin Durant In 2007 NBA Draft

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Durant is the second-best player in the NBA and is well on his way to becoming a top 20 player of all-time.

The 6-foot-9 forward has an uncanny ability to score from anywhere on the floor and likely will make an assault on the all-time scoring record if he remains healthy.

Durant always has had the tools to be one of the NBA’s best players and everyone saw his potential for greatness, even when he was a freshman at Texas.

Well, almost everyone.

LeBron James was asked about Durant’s greatness following the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 win in the NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Durant scored 43 points to push James and the Cavs to the brink of elimination.

The Cavs star praised Durant before taking a shot at the Portland Trail Blazers, who had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft but passed on Durant to draft Ohio State center Greg Oden.

LeBron James on Kevin Durant: “You knew he was built for greatness from the moment he was drafted. … I mean, everyone knew that except for Portland, I guess” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 7, 2018

Ouch.

Oden also seemed destined for stardom before his knees betrayed him, eventually ending his career before it even got off the ground.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Portland has passed on an all-time great. The Blazers drafted Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan with the No. 2 pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. Bowie, much like Oden, had a career that was littered with injuries and never lived up to his immense promise.

Oh, what could have been for the Trail Blazers.