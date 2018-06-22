Spurs First-Round Pick Lonnie Walker Compares Himself To This Utensil

Lonnie Walker IV certainly has a lot of hot takes — whether it’s talking about show dolphins or offering an interesting opinion about whether the Earth is just an illusion, the Miami standout wants people to think with an open mind.

He may have some opinions others deem as over-the-top, and Walker knows this, but he’s happy with who he is.

“I wasn’t built to script,” he told Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver. “I’m a weird kid. Being uncomfortable is my comfortable.”

However, no matter how much controversy he may stir up with his opinions, the 19-year-old knows how to laugh at himself. When asked by an NBA team what utensil he best represents, Walker didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I’m a spork,” he told Golliver confidently. “It’s universal.”

Interesting choice.

Walker will be able to showcase his universal talents with San Antonio, as he was drafted by the Spurs with the 18th pick in the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

