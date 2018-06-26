Lionel Messi’s Brilliant Goal Vs. Nigeria Breaks World Cup Scoring Drought

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Lionel Messi picked a good time to exorcise his World Cup demons.

The Argentina superstar finally broke through Tuesday in the team’s Group D finale at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, notching his first goal of the tournament in the 14th minute against Nigeria.

LIONEL MESSI GETS THE OPENER! What a ball by Banega, what a touch and finish by Messi. Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ONbGOjKVkg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Ever Banega fed Messi with a brilliant pass from midfield, and the legendary forward did the rest, settling the ball with a perfect touch and rocketing a right-footed shot across his body into the top left corner.

Argentina fans rn pic.twitter.com/8rJ2ZfNKlU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Messi’s clutch strike was his first in seven World Cup games, with his last goal in the international competition also coming against Nigeria in 2014.

662 – Lionel Messi has scored his first World Cup goal in 662 minutes of football, his last previous World Cup goal came against Nigeria as well, in 2014. Relief. pic.twitter.com/471WFjg3Uo — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 26, 2018

Lionel Messi is the 1st player ever to score a #WorldCup goal in his teens, his 20s, and his 30s. pic.twitter.com/de89q0ftlb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 26, 2018

Argentina entered Tuesday in last place in Group D but can advance to the Round of 16 with a win and an Iceland loss or draw. Messi could be the savior if the results hold.