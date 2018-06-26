Lionel Messi’s Brilliant Goal Vs. Nigeria Breaks World Cup Scoring Drought

Lionel Messi picked a good time to exorcise his World Cup demons.
The Argentina superstar finally broke through Tuesday in the team’s Group D finale at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, notching his first goal of the tournament in the 14th minute against Nigeria.
Ever Banega fed Messi with a brilliant pass from midfield, and the legendary forward did the rest, settling the ball with a perfect touch and rocketing a right-footed shot across his body into the top left corner.
Messi’s clutch strike was his first in seven World Cup games, with his last goal in the international competition also coming against Nigeria in 2014.
Argentina entered Tuesday in last place in Group D but can advance to the Round of 16 with a win and an Iceland loss or draw. Messi could be the savior if the results hold.
