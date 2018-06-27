‘Madden’ Ratings: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Headline Players In ’99 Club’

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

We thought there was something fishy about those leaked “Madden NFL 19” player ratings.

A recent video of still-in-development “Madden” ratings showed New Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski with underwhelming ratings of 97 and 92, respectively. But game developer EA Sports on Tuesday announced seven players achieved the perfect rating for the upcoming installment of “Madden,” and Brady and Gronkowski both made the cut.

Each member of the “99 club” will receive trophies like these:

Here’s the complete list of players in this year’s “99 club”:

— Brady

— Gronkowski

— Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

— Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

— Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

— Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

— Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers.

Welcome to the Madden 99 Club! See The Ratings: https://t.co/exGE1RoKg0 #Madden19 pic.twitter.com/4IAZnwC5WO — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) June 27, 2018

Honestly, we’re shocked Jay Cutler didn’t make this list.

“Madden 19” releases Aug. 10.