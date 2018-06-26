Magic Johnson Will ‘Step Down’ If Lakers Don’t Sign Big Free Agent In Next Two Years

Magic Johnson is determined to bring a big name to Los Angeles.

The Lakers president of basketball of operations said during a press conference Tuesday that if he is unable to get a top-tier free agent over the next two years, he will step down, per The Athletic’s Bill Oram.

“It’s going to be a two summer thing for the Lakers. This summer and next summer. That’s it. If I can’t deliver, I’m going to step down myself. She (Jeanie Buss) won’t have to fire me, I’ll step away from it, because I can’t do this job.”

Johnson, who was hired by the Lakers in 2017, may very well be able to land that top-level free agent this NBA offseason. As it stands, Los Angeles is the -150 favorite to land LeBron James, who is expected by many to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Aside from the Cavs star, the team is expected to pursue Paul George, who like James, is expected to opt out of his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and test the open market.

Free agency doesn’t officially start until July 1, but the Lakers sure do have the means to sign a big name to a max contract, and are in good position to get that star athlete they want on their roster.

