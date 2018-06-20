Marcus Smart Apparently Drew Charge In Pizza Line At His Hoops Camp

Marcus Smart might be the most intense human being alive.

OK, that’s probably a stretch, but not a huge stretch.

The Boston Celtics guard is a wrecking ball on the basketball court: taking charges, diving on the floor and getting in players’ faces on a regular basis. And while you’d think Smart would dial things back at his basketball camp this week, you’d be wrong.

Check out this nugget from The Athletic’s Jay King:

At his camp, Marcus Smart just tried to take a charge on a kid running to the pizza line. This tweet is not a joke. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 20, 2018

As great as that story is, what happened in the comments section is even better.

Who knew trash-can basketball had so much depth?

As much as Celtics fans love Smart’s trademark competitiveness, they currently are facing the reality that the 24-year-old, who will be a restricted free agent next month, could play for another team next season. Although, both Smart and head coach Brad Stevens seem confident the fiery guard will be back in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images