Max Kellerman Believes LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Should Join Forces On This Team

If LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were to team up, most expect it would be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Max Kellerman has another idea.

Despite rumors of Leonard wanting to play for his hometown team, as well as reports that James wants to head to L.A., the “First Take” co-host believes the tandem would be best suited with the San Antonio Spurs.

Here’s Kellerman’s reasoning, as seen during Wednesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN:

It’s certainly an interesting idea. Leonard and James would be quite the formidable duo, and there’s no doubt they and the rest of the team would reach their full potential under head coach Gregg Popovich. That said, we’re not sure Kellerman should definitively bank on this hypothetical Spurs team getting through the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports