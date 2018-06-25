Max Kellerman Believes LeBron James Sweepstakes Down To These Two Teams

As the basketball world eagerly awaits LeBron James’ decision regarding his future in the NBA, we got a small glimpse into how the star forward will go about his business in the coming weeks.

An ESPN report Monday revealed that James has no intention of entertaining “elaborate” recruiting pitches from inquiring teams. For “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, this news was a clear sign that James only will be considering a pair of franchises, despite garnering league-wide interest.

Here’s why Kellerman believes James has dwindled his free-agent list down to just the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers:

It makes sense why the Cavaliers wouldn’t need to pitch James, as he’s spent the majority of his NBA career in Cleveland and has a great understanding of the organization. However, it’s interesting that Kellerman believes the Lakers also wouldn’t need to pitch James, while other teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics would.

The Purple and Gold have an easy pitch in terms of setting, as Los Angeles is as glamorous as it gets. But purely in terms of a basketball standpoint, question marks still surround the future of the Lakers.

L.A. has a trio of budding youngsters in Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, but the Lakers’ current roster still leaves a lot to be desired. Unless Paul George and/or another superstar will be making their way to Tinsel Town, James’ best opportunity to win now seems best suited elsewhere.

Aside from not wanting to go through the rigmarole that is pitch meetings, it’s starting to sound like James will make his decision post-haste, as we’ll reportedly receive an answer before July 4.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports