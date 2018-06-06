Max Scherzer’s Historic ‘Immaculate Inning’ Is Mesmerizing To Watch

We can throw all sorts of crazy stats at you. But sometimes it’s better to just witness greatness for yourself.

Here’s Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer throwing exactly nine pitches in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. All nine were strikes, resulting in three strikeouts and an uber-rare “immaculate inning.”

Only one batter even made contact in the frame, and we’re not sure how; Scherzer’s fastballs hovered between 94 and 96 mph with a wicked tail, while his slider and curveball dove with violently unfair movement.

OK, time for some crazy stats: Scherzer now has thrown two “immaculate innings” in his career, putting him in an elite group alongside four Baseball Hall of Famers.

#Nationals Max Scherzer joins Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers in baseball history with multiple Immaculate Innings. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 6, 2018

The 33-year-old finished the game — a 4-2 Nationals win — with 13 strikeouts over eight innings, giving him a major league-leading 133 Ks through 13 starts. If he keeps up this current pace, Scherzer has the chance to tally 300 punch-outs this season, a feat accomplished just 35 times since 1901.

Oh, and did we mention he’s won back-to-back Cy Young Awards? Only two other pitchers — Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson — have won three consecutive Cy Young Awards, but the way Scherzer is pitching right now, that list could be expanding soon.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images