World Cup

Mexico Vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

by on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 7:00AM
Mexico enters the last day of Group F play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a three-point lead over Germany and Sweden for first place.

Mexico has impressed at this tournament, perhaps more than any other team, with wins over Germany and South Korea. All Mexico needs to win the group is a draw against the Swedes.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Sweden online.

When: Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

