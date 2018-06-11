MLB Bet Of The Day: Brewers, Cubs Kick Off Huge Series In Milwaukee

Photo via Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers once again will get a chance to prove they’re for real this week when they host the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

The Brew Crew enters the three-game set clinging to a half-game lead against the second-place Cubbies, and Chicago comes in having won eight of its last 10 games.

It’s a formidable test for the Brewers, especially in the series opener, which is our MLB bet of the day.

The bet: Cubs (-118) over Brewers

This has the makings of a pitching duel, as was the case when Junior Guerra and Jose Quintana also locked horns on April 28 in Chicago. We’ll again side with Quintana and the Cubs, in large part because the left-hander has dominated the Brewers this season. Quintana has yet to allow a run in two starts against the Brewers, striking out 13 while allowing just five hits in 13 combined innings.

Milwaukee is one of the worst teams in the major leagues against left-handers, with the eighth-worst wOBA against southpaws.

The Cubs also have been just as good on the road this season as they have away from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. The Brewers, meanwhile, actually have better offensive numbers across the board on the road than they do at home.