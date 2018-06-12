MLB Bet Of The Day: Red Sox, Orioles Destined For Pitchers’ Duel In Baltimore?

Photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Baltimore Orioles, objectively speaking, are terrible.

The O’s, by way of their 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, have now lost five games in a row for the sixth (!!) time this season. Baltimore is 27 games under .500, and school’s not even out for the summer yet.

One of the bright spots this season, however, has been pitcher David Hess. The right-hander has allowed just two runs in his last three starts and should be in position to reverse the Orioles’ fortune Tuesday night, right? Well …

Let’s get on to our MLB bet of the day.

The bet: Red Sox (-1.5) over Orioles

The Red Sox, of course, are large moneyline favorites Tuesday night, currently sitting at -168 favorites, per OddsShark. Not a lot of value there. So give us the run line (at -115), despite Hess’ recent run and Boston’s offensive issues. Hess’ worst start of the season came on May 20 in Boston where he couldn’t get out of the fifth inning, allowing five runs on eight hits (three of them home runs) in a loss to the Red Sox. Opposing him that day was Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. It will be the left-hander’s third start this season against the O’s. He’s allowed just one run while striking out 15 in 11 2/3 innings of work. Unsurprisingly, the Orioles are one of the worst teams in the leagues against left-handed pitching — in large part because they’re one of the worst hitting teams against any pitching.

The extra half-run in the spread doesn’t scare us away, either. Of Boston’s 45 wins this season, 33 have been by more than one run.

Monday’s bet: Cubs over Brewers (win)