MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Over Angels In Tuesday’s Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their recent dominance over Los Angeles when they take on the Angels on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series as -200 home favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston’s offense was firing on all cylinders when the club visited Los Angeles back in April, outscoring the Angels by a massive 27-3 margin in a three-game sweep that improved the club to 4-2 in their past six meetings going into Tuesday night’s Angels vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

While the Red Sox have enjoyed regular success on the road against Los Angeles, the club has struggled when the Angels come to town, going 5-8 in their past 13 such outings. That bodes poorly for Boston, which has struggled with consistency in recent games on home turf, going 3-3 in six games since seeing an 11-2 run come to a halt.

However, the Red Sox are coming off a solid 5-0 victory as -245 chalk over Seattle to claim the series win in their three-game weekend set with the visiting Mariners. Boston has continued to hit the ball well during its current 3-1 run, racking up 30 total runs, but also has surrendered six or more runs in three of its past six games.

Despite those uneven results, the club has been able to keep pace with New York in the race for first place in the American League East standings, but has lost ground to the Yankees at the sportsbooks. New York has improved to +400 on the World Series odds, while the Red Sox trail at +650.

Los Angeles travels to Boston after dropping a 2-0 decision in Kansas City against the Royals as -179 chalk Monday afternoon, in a makeup game from an April 15 scheduled contest that was postponed due to rain.

Monday’s game marked the first date on a lengthy 10-game road trip that also brings the Angels to Baltimore and Seattle. Los Angeles closed out its recent six-game homestand on a losing note, dropping a 7-6 extra innings decision to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as -140 chalk, and now has lost three straight and 10 of its past 14 overall.

Run production has been an issue for the Angels of late, with the club’s hitters scoring two or fewer runs in three of its past four overall. However, the OVER has paid out consistently in totals betting when Los Angeles plays on the road, going 6-1-1 in the club’s past eight.