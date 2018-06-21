MLB Odds: Red Sox Favorites In Series Opener Vs. Mariners At Fenway Park

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

After avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox return home on Friday to open a three-game weekend series with the Seattle Mariners as -150 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston rediscovered its offensive touch in the final date on a lengthy 10-game road trip, belting out 16 hits in a lopsided 9-2 victory in Minnesota as -123 chalk. The club will now be gunning for consecutive wins for the first time in seven outings when it takes the field for Friday night’s Mariners vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox opened their recent road trip on a high, outscoring the Baltimore Orioles by a 13-5 margin during a three-game sweep, and extending their win streak to four games with a narrow 2-1 win in Seattle as -129 favorites last Thursday. However, the club followed up with its worst stretch of play on the road this season, dropping four of five while scoring two or fewer runs in three of those contests.

The club has been toppled from its perch atop the AL East during its recent slide, and enters the weekend trailing the surging New York Yankees by two games, but has held steady on the World Series odds, trailing only the Yankees and the defending Houston Astros at +600.

While a return to home cooking will be welcomed, the Red Sox have not been immune to struggles on home turf, where inconsistent play saddled them with a 3-3 record on the home stand immediately preceding their recent junket.

Boston has also struggled in recent clashes with the Mariners. The club was forced to settle for a split in last weekend’s four-game set in Seattle, and is just 3-5 in its past eight dates with the Mariners. The Red Sox have fared much better when Seattle comes to town, going 6-3 while posting three straight series wins, including a pair of shutout victories during the Mariners’ last visit in May 2017.

The Mariners are pegged as +140 underdogs on Friday, as they seek to put the brakes on a four-game slide, which represents their longest losing streak in over 11 months.

Seattle’s sagging fortunes began with a 9-3 loss to the Red Sox as +140 home underdogs on Sunday. The Mariners were subsequently swept in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium earlier this week, and have been outscored by 27-13 margin during their current swoon.