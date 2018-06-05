MLB Odds: Red Sox Heavy Betting Favorites Hosting Tigers On Tuesday

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to maintain their position atop the AL East standings on Tuesday when they open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers as -215 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after posting a decisive 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros as a +167 underdog on Sunday to split the four-game series with the Astros, and maintains a one-game lead over second-place New York going into Tuesday night’s Tigers vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox opened their weekend set in Houston with a pair of losses, marking their only consecutive defeats during a 13-5 run that has propelled them to an MLB-leading 41 wins. While Boston has given up seven runs in four of its past five losses, the club has otherwise played stingy defense during its most recent hot streak.

The team has surrendered an average of just 2.85 runs per game over their past 13 victories. Despite those impressive numbers, the OVER has regularly prevailed of late when the Red Sox take the field, going 8-1 in their past nine in totals betting.

That run has been fueled by a continued offensive explosion at the plate, with Boston hitters averaging 5.55 runs per game over the past 18 outings, while scoring eight or more in four of their past nine.

The Red Sox’ steady performance has kept them in the thick of a tight three-way battle on the World Series odds, where they sit deadlocked with the defending champion Astros and the resurgent New York Yankees as +500 co-favorites.

But despite remaining ahead of the Yankees atop the AL East standings for most of the season so far, the Red Sox continue to lag on the odds to win the division behind New York, which continues to lead the way at -140 while Boston trails at -120.

Boston must now contend with a Tigers squad that arrives at Fenway for Tuesday’s contest as a +185 wager.

The Red Sox have struggled with consistency in recent meetings with Detroit, producing a meagre 6-10 record in their past 16 overall meetings, and are just 4-8 in 12 home dates with the Tigers since 2014 while getting swept twice during that stretch.

The Tigers ended a two-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Yankees as +180 underdogs in the second half of a doubleheader on Monday. Detroit has now won nine of their last 14 games, but are 1-6 in their past seven on the road.