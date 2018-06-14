MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Betting Favorites Vs. Surprisingly Hot Mariners

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be looking for a sixth straight victory on the road when they travel to Seattle on Thursday to kick off a four-game weekend set with the surprising Mariners as narrow -135 road favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston makes the long journey west after completing a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with a decisive 5-1 win that lifted the club to 8-3 in 11 contests ahead of Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Mariners betting matchup at Safeco Field.

Boston’s sweep in Baltimore further bolstered its road record to 24-11 on the season and maintained the club’s perch atop the American League East standings. However, Boston has struggled in recent visits to Seattle, going 6-8 in its past 14 road dates with the Mariners, and has failed to record a series win at Safeco Field since July 2013.

The team’s consistent steady play, which has resulted in consecutive losses just twice over its past 27 contests, has failed to move oddsmakers, who peg the Red Sox at +105 on the odds to win the AL East, trailing the red-hot New York Yankees, who continue to lead the way as -200 favorites.

The Red Sox also have watched as the Yankees have moved past them on the World Series odds. Boston now trails both New York and the defending champion Houston Astros, but the Red Sox’s +600 futures are an improvement on the +1200 odds they sported on Opening Day.

Complicating matters for the Red Sox has been the strong play of the Mariners, who have powered into a duel with the Astros for top spot in the AL West standings during their current 20-5 run. Seattle has been particularly dominant on home turf during its current tear, winning seven straight to lift the club to 14-2 in its past 16 games.

Strong pitching and stingy defense have been difference makers for the Mariners. The club has limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 12 of 16 home dates and also has been clutch in one-run contests, amassing an MLB-leading 21-9 record in close games.

However, like Boston, the Mariners have failed to convince oddsmakers they are for real. Despite their flirtation with the top spot in the AL West, the Mariners remain well back of Houston at +350 on the divisional odds, and they remain in the middle of the pack as a +2200 wager on the World Series futures.