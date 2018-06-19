MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Favorites Vs. Twins In Tuesday’s Series Opener

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox open the final leg of their current 10-game road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the opening date of a three-game series as -165 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston makes the trip to Minnesota after splitting a four-game weekend set with the Seattle Mariners and improving to 5-2 through the first seven games of its current junket going into Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Twins betting matchup at Target Field.

The Red Sox earned the split with Sunday’s 9-3 victory over Seattle as -150 chalk, and have now lost just one of their past eight series on the road, while amassing a 17-10 record during that stretch. In addition, the club’s 26-13 overall road record ranks second in the majors, trailing only the Houston Astros, and has kept the Red Sox in a neck-and-neck race with the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East standings.

Starting pitchers have played a key role in the club’s success away from Fenway Park, earning the decision in six of the Red Sox’s past seven wins on the road. Boston has surrendered three or fewer runs in six of its past nine road dates, while also scoring five or more runs in six of nine road contests.

However, that has produced mixed results in totals betting, with the OVER going 5-4 during that stretch according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Red Sox have also held the Twins to three or fewer runs in four of their past six meetings, while averaging eight runs per game and picking up the win in five of those contests. With the exception of a May 2015 visit to Minnesota in which they were swept, the Red Sox have enjoyed regular success in road clashes with the Twins, going 13-8 in 21 meetings since August 2011.

The Twins return home to face the Red Sox as +155 home underdogs after dropping a 4-1 decision in Cleveland on Sunday as +132 underdogs. Minnesota went 3-3 on its recent road trip, continuing the middling play that has produced a 14-18 record over the club’s past 32 games, including a 10-10 run on home turf.

The Minnesota offense has begun to produce in recent weeks, scoring seven or more runs in six of 11 home dates, contributing to the club’s current 3-2 run when pegged as a home underdog. In addition, the Twins are a solid 7-5 in their past 12 at home against Boston when sporting positive odds.