MLB Odds: Red Sox Slight Betting Underdogs In Series Opener Vs. Yankees

The battle for first place in the American League East continues Friday as the Boston Red Sox travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Yankees in the first date of a three-game weekend series as slim +100 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston hits the road for a crucial nine-game road trip after completing a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 4-2 win as -161 home chalk Thursday, and takes a one-game lead over New York atop the AL East into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox maintained their consistent play on home turf this week, taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners before their series with the Angels. Boston hitters continued to light it up at the plate, scoring 22 total runs against Los Angeles, and an impressive eight runs per game during its current 6-1 overall run.

However, the club has produced middling results in two previous series against the Yankees this season, going 3-3 overall, posting a pair of wins in a high-scoring three-game set at Fenway Park in mid-April, and outscoring New York by a 27-14 margin in the series.

The Red Sox must also contend with a Yankees squad that returns home after dropping a 3-0 decision as -125 road chalk in an interleague matchup in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and also allowed just five total runs while taking two of three from the Phillies.

The Yankees opened their road trip by getting swept in a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, and were held to one or fewer runs on three occasions on their six-game junket. But New York has been outstanding when playing in the Bronx over the past month, going 24-6 over its past 30, and has held opponents to three or fewer runs in eight of its past nine, spawning a reliable 8-1 run for the UNDER in totals betting.

While these two clubs have remained neck and neck on the divisional standings since early in the campaign, it is the Yankees that have emerged as the favorites to finish the season atop the division, pegged as -220 chalk on the AL East odds, while the Red Sox trail at +145.

The Yankees also hold the edge on the World Series odds, trailing only the defending champion Houston Astros at +400, while Boston sits third on those MLB futures at +650.