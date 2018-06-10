MLB Rumors: First-Round Pick Triston Casas Will Sign With Red Sox

Photo via YouTube screengrab/Casas Baseball

It appears Boston Red Sox first-round draft pick Triston Casas is intent on beginning his professional career right away.

The 18-year-old out of American Heritage High School in Florida was taken by the Red Sox with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and is expected to de-commit from the University of Miami and sign with Boston. The news was first reported Sunday by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, and was confirmed by FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Casas’ reportedly will sign for the full slot deal of $2,552,800, and is expected to come to Boston this week for his physical.

The lefty-hitter has some of the best raw power in the 2018 draft class, but also has been plagued by streakiness. He’s played as a corner infielder and projects as a first baseman at the big league level. However, he doesn’t seem he’s ruled out making third base a possibility, as evidenced by the shot he took after being drafted at ex-Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval.